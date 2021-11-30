﻿Enrollment, scholarship application easier with PhilID

DAVAO CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said out-of-school youths will greatly benefit from the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in order for them to have a chance to enroll again in the future or apply for scholarships.

In a recent post, the PSA said there are about 7 million out-of-school youths in the country, majority of whom have no valid ID or documents.

Now that the PhilSys is on full gear, they have a chance to avail of the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or the national ID, which must be accepted as a valid document as mandated by law.

“Aside from being free, it has a lifetime validity which individuals can forever use in various transactions,” the PSA posted.

In the absence of other valid IDs, a birth certificate authenticated by the PSA or local civil registrar or barangay certificate with the holder’s address and photo will be accepted in registration centers.

“Together we push for a new Philippines,” the PSA posted, as it also reported more than 40 million Filipinos have competed the registration process as of October.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency