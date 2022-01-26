﻿Enough power supply for May polls: DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) has assured the public that there will be enough power supply during the May 9 elections.

In a press briefing Tuesday, DOE director Mario Marasigan said the outlook hinges on the start of the original commercial operation of GNPower Dinginin 2, which has a maximum capacity of 668 megawatts (MW).

“We can show you that there are no potential yellow alerts or red alerts for the entire year,” Marasigan said.

However, considering the forced outages in the past years, the red alert could happen in two consecutive weeks after the election, he added.

Marasigan said the DOE, along with the Energy Task Force Election, identified possible solutions if there will be delays on the commercial operation of GNPower Dinginin 2.

“We have to recognize that even if there will be delays in the commercial operation of GNPower Dinginin 2, by April, they will already start the test and commissioning, and at least 400 megawatts will be available on the grid,” he said.

Marasigan said SMC Mariveles power plant is also expected to be online with a capacity of 150 MW.

“Also another solution is we are seeing if we can optimize the Luzon-Visayas interconnection, up to 350 MW would still be available,” he added.

DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the Energy Task Force Election will be working and coordinating closely to ensure that there will be no power interruption on election day.

The task force is composed of DOE, National Electrification Administration, National Power Corporation, National Transmission Corporation, Philippine National Oil Company, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, Philippine Electricity Market Corporation/ Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines, and Manila Electric Company.

Source: Philippines News Agency