﻿Enhanced nutribun to address hunger, malnutrition in Region 1

An enhanced nutribun that comes with locally-sourced squash and carrot variants is now available which aims to address hunger and malnutrition in the region.

Produced by three local entrepreneurs in the provinces of Ilocos Norte, La Union and Pangasinan being assisted by the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), the enhanced products are now being distributed in government feeding programs as well as in selected local bakeries and other food manufacturers.

During the e-nutribun virtual launching on Friday, Eldie Domingo, general manager of Bakers PH based here, said they are thankful for the DOST technology for “coming out with a science-driven solution to address under and malnutrition” in this northern part of Luzon.

According to DOST-FNRI, the e-nutribun has more micronutrients like iron and vitamin A. The texture is softer and weighs 160-165 grams per piece, and is easier for children to hold and bite. Each serving has 504 calories, 17.8 grams of protein, 6.08 milligrams of iron, and 244 micrograms of vitamin A.

In his speech during the virtual launching on Friday, Regional Director Armando Ganal of the DOST Region 1, said the development of the product is in response to the call of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide supplementary feeding to malnourished children.

While malnutrition is still prevalent in the country, Ganal said the technology on enhanced nutribun can be given for free to qualified entrepreneurs who have technical capabilities to commercially produce the product.

In the region, the Bakers PH, Mayfair Bakeshop and C.T. Cosmos Bakery have partnered with the DOST-FNRI to adopt said technology on the mass production of e-nutribun.

Based on the latest expanded National Nutrition Survey, the 6-9 years old have 63.1 percent vitamin A inadequacy, while those 10-12 years old have 76.1 percent vitamin inadequacy.

“The enhanced nutribun is not only good for young children, but also for senior citizens like me. Even the well and healthy population need products like this,” he said.

