﻿Encourage eligible kin to sign-up, Comelec exec urges voters

MANILA – An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday called on the public to set aside time to register as voters, with only over a month left before the registration deadline on September 30.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon also urged voters to encourage their friends and loved ones to do the same.

Guanzon added that the people should do their part in informing the public about their right to participate in the elections.

“It’s very important that we all do our share in educating, informing fellow Filipinos on their right to vote and the standards of choosing the right candidate for our country,” she said.

She admitted that next year’s polls will be difficult and different due to the coronavirus virus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“This is an election that will not be like other elections in the past, especially that we will be electing our president, vice president and senators, and congressman and congresswoman,” she said.

While voter registration is suspended in areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), many areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ continue to accept applicants for registration.

On Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Metro Manila and 15 other areas in the country will remain under MECQ from September 1 to 7.

Last month, Comelec adjusted the registration schedule which will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

The Comelec earlier ruled out the extension of the voter registration beyond September 30, saying this will cause problems and delays in their preparations for next year’s polls.

It added that in areas that are under ECQ and MECQ, the new registration schedule will automatically take effect once said quarantine classification is downgraded to GCQ or MGCQ. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency