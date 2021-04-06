﻿Employees’ clothing allowance to be released soon: DepEd

©The Department of Education (DepEd) has assured that its teaching and non-teaching employees will receive their clothing allowance for school year 2021-2022 not earlier than the first working day of April of the current year as part of the agency’s commitment to prioritize their needs.

“We are truly committed to providing every necessary need of the teachers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department always recognizes our teachers’ efforts and sacrifices to make sure that learners will be able to continue their education,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

According to the Financial Report of Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla and the recently released DepEd Memo No. 16 entitled “Guidelines on the New DepEd National Uniform for Teaching and Non-Teaching Personnel”, the Department will distribute the clothing allowance amounting to PHP6,000 per eligible employee this month.

The official design and details of the new set of uniforms for teaching and non-teaching personnel for SY 2021-2022 are included in the said memo. The department will also be lenient to personnel who still opt to use the old uniform design.

“In consideration with the current crisis and the continuing implementation of the blended learning delivery and alternative working arrangements, SY 2021-2022 shall be considered a ‘transition period’,” Sevilla noted.

This, she added, is to provide ample time for employees to prepare for the new set of prescribed uniforms.

The new designs of uniforms for teaching and non-teaching positions consider factors such as the general availability of the textile materials in the market, comfort and durability of materials, and over-all look of the design which must be presentable, modest and with integrity

Source: Philippines News Agency