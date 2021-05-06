﻿Emergency employment benefits 140 Antique town residents

The labor department’s emergency employment program has benefited 140 residents in the municipality of Valderrama.

Valderrama Mayor Mary Joyce Roquero, in an interview on Thursday, considered her residents fortunate to be identified as recipients of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program that began on April 28 and ends on May 7.

Roquero said among those who benefitted were returning overseas Filipinos (RoFS) who lost their jobs abroad and decided to come home.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) – Antique information officer Donnabelle Baldonado said in a separate interview that aside from the RoFs, various sectors were employed through TUPAD.

Twenty workers each from seven barangays of the municipality were identified for a maximum of 10 days of work that includes community gardening, agro-forestry, repair and maintenance of farm-to-market roads, and declogging of canals.

“The workers are being paid PHP395 per day,” she said.

Meanwhile, Roquero added that barangay officials were requested to allocate a portion of their 20 percent development fund for construction materials that would be used in the repair and maintenance of farm-to-market roads and other activities that would be carried out through

TUPAD.

“I requested the barangay officials to allocate some amount so that the TUPAD workers could implement mini-infrastructure projects,” she said.

Roquero noted that because she did not only want the TUPAD workers to be sweeping roadsides, she began projects, such as concreting canal covers, which the workers could be proud of after their 10-day work.

Source: Philippines News Agency