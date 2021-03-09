﻿Electric minibuses soon to ply Metro Manila streets

A fully electric minibus will soon transport workers and residents of Metro Manila.

Manila was given a glimpse of the vehicle, manufactured by Global Electric Transportation (GET) Philippines, on Monday.

GET chief executive officer Freddie Tinga said that the shuttle dubbed BEST (Business for Environmentally Sustainable Transformation) bus will soon ply the cities of Manila, Pasay, Quezon, Valenzuela, and the province of Bulacan.

“Kami ay natutuwa sa suportang binigay sa amin ng (We are happy for the support from the) City of Manila. This is for environmentally sustainable transportation,” Tinga said during the press briefing at the Hidden Garden, near the city hall.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the city is willing to support projects that are in harmony with his environmental advocacies.

He said BEST will contribute to cleaner air while bringing comfort and convenience.

“Yung manufacturing niya talagang top of the line (Its manufacturing is top of the line) and competitive and I’m just happy to showcase it in Manila,” he said.

More than being sustainable and environmentally friendly, the project is also timely as transportation has been a problem in most parts of the country, especially amid the current health crisis.

An initial five electric buses will soon be deployed in Manila while 45 more will arrive in June.

Passengers need to download the application GET PASS for contact tracing purposes and monitoring of real-time location and trip schedules of the buses.

“Merong tayong mga fixed stops or fixed drop off points to be released with the City of Manila. Makikita ninyo kung saan ang sakayan at saan ang babaan at tsaka inaayos lang namin yung tinatawag na telematics para makikita nyo, by the app, kung nasan yung sasakyan at sasabhin kayo ilang minutes bago dumating (We will have fixed stops and drop off points. We are also finalizing the telematics where you will see, through the app, the exact location of the bus and how long it will take before it arrives at your point),” Tinga said.

During the ceremonial bus ride, Domagoso noted that the bus complies with the regulations imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He said senior citizens and persons with disabilities can ride free of charge.

Source: Philippines News Agency