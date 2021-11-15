﻿Eleazar takes oath as Partido Reporma member

Two days after he stepped down as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Guillermo Eleazar took his oath as a member of the Partido Reporma on Sunday.

He announced in a media conference that he will file his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator on Monday, replacing Paolo Capino, the person with disability advocate who earlier withdrew his bid.

Partido Reporma will field another former PNP chief, Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr., for president and Senate President Vicente Sotto III for vice president.

“Today, I accept the challenge to replicate the brand of public service that we have shown in the Philippine National Police in the past six months, I accept the challenge to work for the vision of genuine reform and transformation for the Filipino people, and I accept the challenge to run for senator of the Republic of the Philippines,” Eleazar said in a party activity in Pampanga where he was introduced as a senatorial candidate.

Eleazar assumed the top PNP post on May 7 and immediately launched the Intensified Cleanliness Policy, anchored on ensuring that all small problems in the PNP must be addressed immediately to win back the trust and confidence of the people.

He also modernized the complaint referral system under the e-Sumbong, which the public can use to seek assistance and file complaints even through social media.

Lacson said Eleazar had plans to run for an elective post even before his retirement and informed Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año before his family.

Source: Philippines News Agency