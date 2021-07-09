﻿Eleazar orders frequent inspection of police jails

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday ordered the conduct of regular inspections in detention cells in all police stations.

“At the police station level alone, we should ensure that detainees will not be able to commit crimes. They are under police custody so they should not be able to commit illegal acts anymore,” said PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, in a statement.

This came as the Manila Police District (MPD) conducted surprise inspections in detention cells of police stations under its jurisdiction, which yielded contraband such as cash, improvised weapons, cigarettes, and playing cards.

“We fully support this conduct of Oplan Greyhound by the Manila Police District. Dapat talaga ay nagkakaroon ng regular na inspeksyon sa ating mga kulungan sa mga istasyon para matiyak na walang nakakapasok na kontrabando (There should be a regular inspection in all our jails in police stations to ensure that no contraband will be allowed inside),” he added.

Eleazar said adjustments in security measures and restrictions on visits by relatives of detainees should be expected.

He also said police commanders should determine whether their personnel are negligent or are in cahoots with detainees, which could result in the entry of these prohibited items.

