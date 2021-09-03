﻿Eleazar orders dismissal of rookie cop facing sexual assault rap

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday ordered the immediate summary dismissal proceedings against a police officer who was accused of raping a quarantine violator in Mariveles, Bataan.

This, after the Mariveles police said sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness complaints were filed against Pat. Elmer Tuazon Jr., 25, and marshal team leader Armando Dimaculangan, 53, before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Balanga City, Bataan.

“Makakatiyak din ng agarang aksyon ang ating mga kababayan laban sa mga tiwali sa aming hanay kaya nakikiusap din ako na huwag sanang lalahatin ang kapulisan dahil iilan lamang ang mga ito at higit na mas nakakarami ang mga pulis na handang tumulong at gumagawa ng tama sa ngalan ng police service (I assure the public of immediate action against the erring cops in our ranks. So I also appeal not to think that all the police officers are like this because there are only a few of them and there are more policemen who are willing to help and do good in the name of police service),” Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar apologized to the victim and her family, assuring them that they will get justice.

Based on the investigation, Tuazon and Dimaculangan while on duty at the quarantine control point cited the victim for being an unauthorized person outside residence (APOR) and was subsequently brought to the boarding house of Tuazon for supposed community service.

Brig. General Valeriano T. De Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), said on Saturday the 19-year-old quarantine violator accused Tuazon of rape.

De Leon said aside from Tuazon, Dimaculangan was also accused of molesting the victim.

Eleazar urged the public to immediately file complaints against police officers involved in illegal activities. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency