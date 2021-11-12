﻿Eleazar orders cops to do night patrols for Christmas carolers

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday reminded police officers to begin night patrols to ensure the security and safety of carolers this coming Yuletide Season.

“Ngayong papalapit na ang Kapaskuhan, sigurado akong magsisimula na ang pangangaroling ng mga kabataan na bahagi na ng tradisyon nating mga Pilipino. Inatasan ko ang ating kapulisan na mag-umpisang magsagawa ng mga patrolya tuwing gabi para sa seguridad ng mga nangangaroling at para na rin siguraduhing sumusunod sila sa health protocols (With the Christmas Season coming near, youngsters will start their caroling as part of the Filipino Christmas tradition. I have ordered the PNP to start their nighttime paroling so that these carolers will be secure against the criminal elements and to make sure that they comply with the health protocols),” he added.

Eleazar also urged the public to continue observing health protocols and avoid complacency amid the improving Covid-19 situation in the country.

He added that the Christmas season will be merrier if Covid-19 cases will continue going down.

Earlier, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Christmas caroling in Metro Manila and other areas under Alert Level 2 will be allowed as long as the carolers will observe the minimum public health standards.

Año said caroling, regardless of the age of the carolers, is allowed in areas under Alert Level 2 or with lower alert levels since it is an outdoor activity.

“That’s allowed as long as they’re wearing masks, it’s an outdoor activity. Under Alert Level 2, caroling is allowed,” he added.

