﻿Eleazar commends ‘babysitter’ cops

For going beyond their mandated duties, police officers in Benguet and Catanduanes were commended by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar for their babysitting initiatives.

Personnel from the Mankayan Municipal Police Station and the Women and Children’s Protection Desk not just helped a woman who went to the police station regarding her personal concern, but they also assisted her tending to her child.

“Ang tunay na pulis, hindi namimili ng oras o lugar kung kailan, saan at paano siya makatutulong. Marami sa ating kapulisan ay magulang din kaya’t batid at nauunawaan nila ang hirap nito at alam nila kung kailan dapat tulungan ang kapwa nila magulang (The real policeman, does not choose the time or place when, where and how he can help. Many of our police officers are also parents so they know and understand the difficulty and they know when to help),” Eleazar said in a statement on Saturday.

Corporal Ghrills Linnum and Patrolman Aileen De Los Reyes took care of the woman’s baby so she could focus on talking to authorities over her concerns. The police officers even lulled the infant to sleep.

Meanwhile, M/Sgt. Catherine Surban of the Virac, Catanduanes police, did not hesitate to breastfeed a baby when she heard that the infant was crying while with his father at the police station.

The father went there to seek police assistance as the mother of the child supposedly abandoned them.

“Ang ipinakita nila ay halimbawa na ang pulis na tapat sa kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin ay kailanman hindi magdadalawang-isip tumulong sa kapwa sa abot ng kanyang kakayahan (What they showed was an example that police personnel who is faithful to his or her sworn duty will never hesitate to help others to the best of his or her ability),” Eleazar said.

He said the action of these police personnel showed what genuine police service means.

“This is actually part of the basic concept of our Intensified Cleanliness Policy. Our police stations serve as the window to the PNP kaya kung sa mga police station pa lang ay malinis na at maayos ang serbisyo, maipapakita natin sa taumbayan na kakampi ang mga pulis at talagang maasahan sa panahon ng pangangailangan (so if only the police stations are clean and orderly, we can show the people that the police are on their side and really reliable in times of need),” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said he would see to it that the police officers will be given due recognition for their good deeds.

“Mas maganda kung sa ganitong bagay makikilala ang ating mga pulis at ang buong organisasyon dahil ito naman po ang ating mandato, ang tumulong at magbigay serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan (It would be better if our police and the entire organization could be known this way because this is our mandate, to help and provide service to our countrymen),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency