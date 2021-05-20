﻿Elderly woman nabbed for selling P3.4-M shabu in Dumaguete

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Oriental have seized suspected shabu worth some PHP3.4 million and arrested one of two suspects, an elderly woman, during a buy-bust operation in Zone 2, Barangay Looc here Wednesday afternoon.

A police report on Thursday identified the arrested suspect as Evelyn Jimenez, 63, a resident of the said village, and her at-large cohort as Jovic Calibo.

Initial investigation showed the PDEA and police operatives arrested Jimenez as she tried to sell half a kilo of suspected shabu to undercover law enforcers. Her cohort, however, managed to flee.

Confiscated were the suspected shabu weighing some 500 grams, alongside the buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Sec. 5 in relation to Sec. 26, Art. II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied for filing in court against both suspects

Source: Philippines News Agency