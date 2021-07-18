﻿Elderly drowns in Pangasinan town

A 62-year-old widower and member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team in Sobol village here drowned in a river on Saturday night.

In an interview on Sunday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. identified the victim as Crisencio Saculles.

“The victim, according to an eyewitness, allegedly accidentally fell into the river while riding his motorcycle when he was about to go home,” he said.

Saculles lost control of his motorcycle while crossing a narrow metal bridge without railing, and fell into the river with his motorbike, Melchor said.

“The victim was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency