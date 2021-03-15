﻿Elderly among 3 arrested drug suspects in Cabanatuan

Some PHP1.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from three suspected drug peddlers, including a senior citizen, during a buy-bust operation in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, on Saturday.

Col. Jaime Santos, director of the Nueva Ecija Police, said arrested suspects Teresita Francisco, 49, jobless; Michael Correa, 38, a vendor; and Celedonia Caseria, 66, all hail from Barangay Camp Tinio in Cabanatuan.

The trio yielded 53 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 250.23 grams with an estimated street value of PHP1.7 million, and the PHP500 marked money.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) will be filed against them.

“The Philippine National Police Regional Office 3 is continuously conducting proactive operations to invigorate its efforts to wipe out all forms of illegal drugs and achieve its quest for a drug-free Central Luzon,” regional police chief Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said in a statement on Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency