﻿egOcc robotics trainer wins global virtual competition

A robotics trainer of the Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (NOLITC) here was declared champion in one of the categories of the recently-held IRON (Inatel Robotics National) Cup 2021 Virtual Competition.

John Philip Bautista, 28, who represented the Philippines, dominated the Sumo-Mini (500g) Category in the event participated in by 50 contestants from different countries in South America and Asia.

In virtual awarding rites held on Friday, Bautista, who hails from this city, was awarded the champion’s certificate as the pilot of the robot “Kidlat” used by Team Bisdakz during the competition organized by the Brazil-based Inatel and Robocore on February 26 to 28.

Endorsed as NOLITC player by Pinoy Robot Games (PRG) and Data Science and Technology Corp. (DSTC), Bautista was the lone winner from Asia, which has players from nine countries.

Bautista’s work was among the two entries from the Philippines. The other entry was from the PRG.

He thanked the organizers as well as the NOLITC, PRG, and DSTC for recognizing his skills and talent, after receiving the certificate of award from Dr. Alexandre Baratella Lugli, professor and coordinator of courses in Control and Automation Engineering and Technology in Industrial Automation, at the Inatel research institute based in Brazil.

“I congratulate the Philippines and the player. I thank the team, the governor, and the people of the Philippines,” he said.

Rafael Mattos of RMS Virtual Brazil also sent his congratulations to Bautista and the Philippines.

“Let’s continue learning more about robots and work together because this is the future,” he added.

PRG founder Melvin Matulac thanked Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson for supporting the NOLITC robotics program.

“Rafael Mattos is my partner and it is his dream to bring the competition to every island. Philip, you will be the leader for Negros Island and Negros Occidental. You will be the leading trainer in the province in the next few weeks. We will have another competition sometime in July or August,” he said.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the province is proud of Bautista’s achievement and for now being part of the robotics world, which is a great arena for competition.

“The provincial government has plans to enhance the skills, knowledge, and experience of more players like John Philip. We hope to enter more competition and have fun. This is a new endeavor for us and I would like to congratulate the organizers. Thank you for sparking interest all around the world and spearheading this competition,” he added.

Ma. Cristina Orbecido, the administrator of NOLITC, said the IRON Cup 2021 is the first international contest they have participated in with the endorsement of PRG and DSTC, which are partners of NOLITC in putting up its Robotics Hub in 2019.

The competition, which was held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was organized five years ago in South America, Brazil, and Mexico.

Source: Philippines News Agency