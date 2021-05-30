﻿Eeazar praises cops’ kindness, ‘bayanihan’ spirit beyond duty

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday lauded police officers for their good deeds beyond their duty and spirit of “bayanihan” (communal unity) throughout the country.

“I commend these acts of kindness by our police personnel to help our kababayan (countrymen),” Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar praised the PNP front-liners after a policewoman joined the list of cops who worked beyond their duty and mandate to help less fortunate individuals, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang inyo pong kapulisan ay hindi lang nagpapatupad ng batas at nagpapanatili ng kapayapaan sa komunidad. Handa din po kaming tumulong sa kahit anong paraan sa abot ng aming makakaya (Your police don’t just implement laws and peace order in the community. They are also ready to help in their own little way),” Eleazar said. “These personnel have manifested the police’s genuine service to the public.”

In Barangay Old Capital Site, Quezon City, Lt. Jean Aguada of the Anonas police’s Station Community Affairs and Development Section (SCADS) voluntarily breastfed a five-month-old baby girl left by her parents who needed to go to work.

Aguada together with Corporals Abigail Alon, Mary Florence Flores, and Diana Pearl Taytay also bathed the baby and gave her some clothes.

In Ormoc City, Pat. Robin Ricarte provided a face mask to a violator who was caught not wearing a mask while riding his motorcycle.

The PNP leadership has instructed personnel on the ground to give face masks to those who do not wear any while in public areas.

“Ito naman iyong ibinilin na natin noon pa. Dapat bigyan ng face masks ‘yung mga taong walang face masks o face shields habang nasa labas ng kanilang tahanan. Pagpapakita rin po ito ng maximum tolerance at malawak na pang-unawa sa parte ng ating kapulisan (This is already our directive. People outside their homes should be given face masks or face shields if they are not wearing one),” Eleazar said.

Aside from the mandate of ensuring peace and order in the community, Eleazar encouraged other police officers to help members of the community in their own little way.

“Mag-bayanihan po tayo ngayong pandemya. Kahit labas sa ating mandato, tumulong po tayo kahit sa maliit na paraan lamang. Minsan iyong maliit na tulong na ibinigay natin ay malaking bagay para sa taong ating natutulungan (Let’s keep bayanihan this pandemic. Even if it’s outside our mandate, let us help in our own little way. Sometimes, this small acts of kindness mean so much for those in need),” said Eleazar.

Quarantine violators’ rights protected

On Saturday, Eleazar said the rights of all quarantine violators will be protected and maintained at all costs amid stricter implementation of the Covid-19 health protocols in the country

“I would like to assure the CHR (Commission on Human Rights) that our personnel are aware of their accountability and responsibility to always abide by police operating procedures and uphold human rights in their operations,” Eleazar said.

He reiterated that the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have set guidelines for the arrest of quarantine violators.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte earlier ordered law enforcers to arrest those not wearing face masks or those who wore them improperly in public places.

Duterte also directed police to nab barangay chairpersons who fail to enforce quarantine protocols in their areas amid rampant violations of mass gatherings.

“Dati naman na po tayong may batas o ordinansa na pinagbabasehan ng mga pag-aresto ating ginagawa. Mas pinaigting lang po natin ngayon ang pagpapatupad nito dahil talagang marami pa rin ang pasaway sa ating mga kababayan. Nandito pa din ang banta ng Covid-19 pero heto sila at nagpa-party, nag-iinuman, nagsusugal at kung anu-ano pang mass gathering (There is already a law or ordinance used as basis to arrest these individuals. We have only intensified its implementation now because there are still a lot of people violating health protocols and the threat of Covid-19 still exists but some are already partying, drinking, gambling and other mass gatherings),” Eleazar said.

Promotional vacancies

Meanwhile, the PNP is grateful to the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for the authority to fill up 33,490 promotional vacancies in the organization.

As review and processing of applications are underway by the different promotion boards, Eleazar assured utmost transparency in procedures to ensure that only the most qualified will be considered for promotion.

“The Intensified Cleanliness Policy enhances morale and welfare in the organization by leveling the playing field for career advancement opportunities to qualified personnel,” Eleazar said. “Just like in the recruitment process, we also want to eliminate possible dysfunctions in the promotion system resulting from undue influence, favoritism, fraud, and corruption. If it should become necessary, we will expand the use of the QR Code System in the promotion procedures.”

Upon Eleazar’s instruction, the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) has constituted the different promotion boards that is currently reviewing and processing the applications for promotion of PNP personnel to fill up 33,490 promotional vacancies for the ranks of Police Corporal (PCpl) to Police Lieutenant Colonel (PLTCOL) under the calendar year 2020 Second Level Ranks Promotional Quota.

The Napolcom en banc earlier passed Resolution No. 2021-0415, granting the Chief of the PNP the authority to fill up promotional vacancies in the second level ranks, consisting of 32,334 regular promotion and 1,156 projected special/meritorious promotion.

Eleazar, who is also ex-officio member of Napolcom, said for the regular promotional quota, the PNP has been authorized to fill up 1,000 promotional slots for PLTCOL; 1,670 for Police Major (PMAJ); 320 for Police Captain (PCPT); 433 for Police Lieutenant (PLT); 2,584 for Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS); 3,149 for Police Chief Master Sergeant (PCMS); 4,025 for Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS); 4,346 for Police Master Sergeant (PMSg); 5,158 for Police Staff Sergeant (PSSg); and 9,649 for PCpl.

The same Napolcom Resolution also authorizes 1,156 special/meritorious promotions distributed by rank, as follows: 22 for PMAJ; 34 for PCPT; 16 for PLT;116 for PEMS; 213 for PCMS; 122 for PSMS; 255 for PMSg; 132 for PSSg; and 246 for PCpl.

