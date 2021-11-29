﻿Education subsidy benefits over 1K Iloilo university students

The government’s Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) allowance is currently being enjoyed by 1,705 poor students enrolled in various campuses of the Iloilo Science and Technology (ISAT U).

Of the 1,705 beneficiaries, 132 are new recipients and 1,573 are continuing grantees, ISAT U President Dr. Raul Muyong said in an interview Friday.

The grantees were chosen through the Listahanan 2.0 or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The additional grantees came from the Iloilo City campus with 43; 18 from Barotac Nuevo; 31 each from Leon and Miagao campuses; and nine from Dumangas.

“We are very happy that we have seen additional grantees this year,” Muyong said.

TES is a grant in aid program of the government to support the students financially in their college education.

On Thursday, the new grantees received their first PHP20,000 out of the PHP40,000 they are entitled to get annually.

“We have been emphasizing that as ‘Iskolar ng Bayan’ their main responsibility is to study seriously, commit to study and finish the course they have enrolled in this university. In the end they would be able to help their siblings, their families and other people in the community,” Muyong added.

The ceremonial distribution at the city campus was graced by Commission on Higher Education Chairperson J. Prospero E. De Vera III who visited TES beneficiaries as part of his “Padyak to claim victory for free higher education”.

The grantees, in their video testimonies during the distribution, expressed their gratitude as the money they received did not only support their education but their family’s livelihood as well

Source: Philippines News Agency