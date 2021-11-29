﻿Economy seen to sustain recovery from pandemic

The infrastructure unit of the Aboitiz Group is looking to partake in the country’s economic recovery as it sets sights on project opportunities in the industrial development, water, digital infrastructure, and transport sectors.

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) is optimistic that the economy will sustain its recovery from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, as demand for more infrastructure solutions emerges.

“At the beginning of the year, we set out to revamp our brand as part of our top priorities. We want to establish InfraCap as a full-fledged strategic business unit within the Aboitiz Group, with a unique, impactful, and market-relevant brand identity and to be known as a reliable partner for growth, dedicated to nation-building and uplifting the lives of Filipinos,” AIC president and chief executive officer Cosette Canilao said in a virtual press briefing Friday.

AIC’s Integrated Economic Centers are rebranding to ‘Economic Estates’ and will individually be known as LIMA Estate, Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, and West Cebu Estate.

The change comes as expansion plans for LIMA and West Cebu Estate are underway which are expected to yield up to 89,000 jobs combined.

Backing the government’s goal to boost the infrastructure buildup across the country, Canilao said the company aims to create “purpose-driven infrastructure” to advance business and communities.

AIC has been ramping up its portfolio in the past few years. For 2021, the company earmarked PHP13 billion in total consolidated capital expenditures with its partners for the rollout of various projects, including its newest venture into common towers.

In April, AIC announced that it has agreed to form a joint venture with leading global private markets firm, Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, to establish a telecommunications infrastructure platform called Unity Digital Infrastructure Inc. (Unity).

More than just filling in the gaps in the country’s infrastructure, AIC wants to emphasize in its new branding that it looks beyond the singular impact of a project.

“We want to highlight that we think long-term, we think in ecosystems, and we give serious thought to the needs of the community,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency