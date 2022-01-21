﻿Eastern Visayas post-typhoon recovery plan ready end of January

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) regional office is eyeing to complete drafting the post-Typhoon Odette recovery plan for Southern Leyte and some parts of Leyte province before the end of this month.

NEDA Eastern Visayas Regional Director Bonifacio Uy on Wednesday said teams from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) deployed in Southern Leyte last week are finalizing the post-disaster needs assessment as a major input to the recovery roadmap.

“There will be workshop on the preparation of recovery plan in the coming days. The timetable is that by this month, the recovery plan will be completed,” Uy told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview.

Local government units are expected to provide information on the number of affected families and the extent of damages as one of the major inputs to the plan. It will also be presented to RDRRMC members.

The plan will be the guide of government agencies and non-government organizations in the identification of priority projects for funding and implementation.

“The recovery plan promotes the principle of build back better that entails not only restoring communities to their pre-disaster conditions, but also developing more resilient physical and social infrastructure,” Uy added.

The plan is guided on disaster rehabilitation and recovery planning, which builds on the lessons learned from Super Typhoon Yolanda, the Marawi siege, and other disasters that affected the country.

As of January 14, the RDRRMC has already reported 18 confirmed dead, 112 injured, and four missing in Southern Leyte and some parts of Leyte province due to “Odette”.

A total of 184,019 houses have been damaged, including 51,928 totally-wrecked when the typhoon crossed the region on Dec. 16, 2021.

The agriculture sector recorded PHP2.33 billion worth of losses while infrastructure damage is estimated at PHP173.4 million.

