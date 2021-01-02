﻿Eastern Visayas logs 124 new Covid-19 recoveries

TACLOBAN CITY – Eastern Visayas has 124 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 10,641 as of Saturday.

The number represents 93.22 percent of the region’s 11,415 confirmed cases since March, based on the latest case bulletin of the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH attributed the region’s high recovery rate to the high percentage of asymptomatic or mild patients, which is 98.8 percent of the total. The rest are severe and critical cases.

Asymptomatic or mild cases are managed in local community isolation units and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities but transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is needed.

To date, the region has 643 active cases, while 131 patients have died due to complications, mostly senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the DOH said.

Of the active cases, 24 are new infections – 11 in Leyte, eight in Tacloban City, four in Samar, and one in Southern Leyte.

They are part of the 145 swab results from the state-run Eastern Visayas Regional Covid-19 Testing Center and the privately managed Divine Word Hospital Virology Laboratory.

On Thursday, the DOH and the Department of the Interior and Local Government asked local government officials to heighten their drive against the rising threat of Covid-19 in the region.

On December 23 and 24, the region recorded 244 and 258 new Covid-19 cases, respectively, its highest daily tally since the start of the global health crisis.

The DOH said the region now falls on the high-risk classification of the World Health Organization, with more new cases expected in the coming days due to social gatherings and overcrowding in public places.

The regional health office reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information). (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency