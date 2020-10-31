﻿Eastern Samar town to impose 3-day border lockdown

Guiuan town in Eastern Samar will impose a three-day border lockdown starting Sunday to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a Facebook post on Friday night, the local government said the movement restriction, which runs until midnight of November 3, would facilitate disease surveillance and the tracing of those who possibly had contact with its new confirmed case.

The new patient is a 31-year-old woman who traveled here for a surgical consultation on October 16 and 23, according to the provincial health office.

She was admitted to the Divine Word Hospital and had a swab test on October 28.

Her surgical operation, scheduled the next day, was, however, deferred after her swab test result came out positive.

The health office said the patient is asymptomatic and was transferred to its local isolation facility, while the initially identified close contacts now undergo quarantine.

Residents have been reminded to strictly observe minimum health standards, such as wearing face masks and shields and avoiding non-essential travels.

The local government said it would issue an executive order imposing the border lockdown.

To date, the town has one active Covid-19 case, as its first eight confirmed patients have recovered from the disease.

