﻿Eastern Samar town suspends work due to bad weather

The local government of Dolores in Eastern Samar province has suspended work both in government and private offices on Tuesday due to bad weather that triggered flooding in some parts of the town.

Mayor Shonny Niño Carpeso issued Executive Order No. 66 declaring the work suspension except for front-liners performing vital tasks.

The official said the low pressure area (LPA) last spotted 85 km. east northeast of Borongan City, the provincial capital, and the tail-end of the frontal system affecting the region, has caused continuous flooding particularly in Barangays (village) 14, Dampigan, and Tanauan.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the LPA is moving closer to Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions but is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The weather bureau has advised people living near mountain slopes and low-lying areas particularly near river systems to take precautionary measures as prolonged rainfall may trigger landslides and flooding.

Meanwhile, the local social welfare and development have been preparing relief goods for immediate response.

