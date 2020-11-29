﻿Easterlies bring scattered rains over most parts of Luzon

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system or easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA also reported that Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with rains due to northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country, it added, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

It warned the public against possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

It added Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to rough coastal waters while Mindanao will have moderate to rough coastal waters.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 24.7°C while the maximum temperature is 31.4°C, PAGASA said.

