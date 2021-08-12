﻿Early warning devices, CCTVs installed in Surigao Sur town

To ensure the security and preparedness of its residents for calamities, the municipality of Cantilan in Surigao del Sur has installed early warning devices and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic areas.

“Because of the geographical location of Cantilan, the risk of natural and human-induced hazards is high,” the town said in a statement Thursday.

Mayor Carla Lopez-Pichay led the ceremony on Wednesday marking the start of the installation of the early warning devices and CCTVs in the town.

The warning devices have a total cost of PHP2.5 million, which include two of water level monitoring system, an emergency standalone communication, 10of 4-megapixel (MP) smart network box cameras, 10 outdoor housings, three 4MP 32x network IR PTZ cameras, two 16 channel 4K network video recorders, four 4-terabyte (TB) hard drive storages, and three standalone SOS alert button modules sending GPS.

Aleboy Duero, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Cantilan, lauded the installation of the early warning devices and CCTV cameras.

“These newly-installed and state-of-the-art HD CCTVs and early warning system will aid the MDRRMO of Cantilan in the monitoring of water levels of rivers, the direction, and speed of the wind,” Duero said.

He said the advanced mobile application is the first of its kind in the whole province of Surigao del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency