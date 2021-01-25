﻿Eala downs HK-based foe to enter ITF final

Filipina junior tennis star Alex Eala barged to the final of the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tour after beating Adithya Karunaratne of Hong Kong, 6-3, 6-4, in their semifinal match in Manacor, Spain on Saturday.

Eala, ranked world No. 3 juniors player, was just too much for Karunaratne almost all match long, even dominating in break points when she won 75 percent of her chances.

Karunaratne still tried to put up a fight in the second set after taking a 30-15 lead in Game 10, but Eala took the next three points to clinch the victory.

Eala will face Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard clinched the other final seat after beating Leolia Jeanjean of France in their own semifinal tie, 6-4, 6-2.

Source: Philippines News agency