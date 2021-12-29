﻿Eagle found wounded in MisOcc on Christmas Day

Residents of Tangub City in Misamis Occidental on Christmas Day found and rescued an eagle thought to have been wounded by an “air gun” but is now recuperating.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan said the bird sustained a wound on its right wing and was transferred to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office for further treatment.

“Once the eagle is safe, we will endorse it to the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City because they have the adequate facilities there,” he said.

Tan said unruly forest hunters most likely attempted to hit the bird, as he reminded the public that poaching eagles is against the law.

Under Republic Act No. 9147, also known as the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, the killing of a critically endangered species is punishable by imprisonment of between six and 12 years or a fine of between PHP100,000 to PHP1 million.

The wounded eagle was found and rescued after being reported by children and barangay officials.

Ralphinno Sanchez from Oroquieta City, who is taking up a master’s degree in zoology at the University of the Philippines – Los Baños, commented on Tan’s Facebook post that the bird may be that of a juvenile Crested Serpent Eagle or a Philippine Serpent Eagle.

“This bird species has a wide geographic distribution from East Asia to Southeast Asia while the second one has distribution confined in the islands of Luzon, Visayas (except Palawan), and Mindanao,” he said.

