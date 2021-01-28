﻿E. Visayas notes high Covid-19 recovery rate

Eastern Visayas has recorded a total of 12,854 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries since the start of the global health crisis, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday.

The number represents 94.13 percent of the region’s 13,655 total confirmed cases, based on its latest cases bulletin.

Among the six provinces, 3,965 patients from Leyte have recovered, 3,395 in Samar, 1,306 in Northern Samar, 989 in Eastern Samar, 711 in Southern Leyte, and 292 in Biliran.

The cities of Tacloban and Ormoc, have 1,580 and 616 recoveries, respectively.

The DOH attributed the high recovery rate to the high percentage of asymptomatic and mild patients at 98.6 percent of the total. The rest are severe and critical cases.

To date, the region has 624 active cases with the addition of 102 new infections, while 177 patients died of complications, mostly senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the DOH said.

Boyd Cerro, DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit nurse, said new cases in the region went down by 34 percent compared to the same reporting period last December.

“We were expecting a surge in cases due to social gatherings during the holidays but our cases have gone down. However, we must remain vigilant and continue the strict practice of minimum health standards,” he said in a virtual presser.

The region is now under low-risk category with an infection rate of one per 100,000 population, he added.

With the rising threat of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in the United Kingdom, the regional health office urged local government units (LGU) to strictly practice the standard quarantine protocols for returning residents.

“All LGUs must be more vigilant for the arrival of returning residents in their respective areas, who must undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine in a designated facility with no visitors and testing on the fifth day of the quarantine period,” DOH Eastern Visayas head Exuperia Sabalberino said.

The health official reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansiya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

The DOH also urged the public to support the country’s vaccination program against Covid-19.

