﻿E. Visayas dev’t council creates online portal for budget review

The Regional Development Council (RDC) 8 (Eastern Visayas) has asked national government agencies to use the online platform in preparing the 2022 budget.

RDC vice-chair and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) 8 director, Bonifacio Uy, said in a statement on Wednesday that unlike in the past years, the coronavirus pandemic has forced this year’s budget review to be done online.

The RDC-8 review of 2022 budget proposals Drive is a cloud-based repository of budget proposals from the various regional offices of national government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and state universities and colleges.

“The budget proposals can be uploaded and received by our stakeholders. The stakeholders can also submit their comments and recommendations on the budget proposals online,” Uy said.

Despite the migration of the process online, the purpose of the budget review remains the same, he said.

And that is for our agencies to prepare and submit budget proposals that are not only aligned with their mandates but their mandates must be implemented in a way where their programs and projects are responsive to the development challenges and opportunities of the region,” Uy added.

On February 8, the RDC held a virtual orientation for the 134 officials from various agencies, including regional directors, managers, university presidents, and heads of the GOCCs.

The deadline for the submission of the detailed 2022 budget is on May 11.

Under Executive Order 325, s. 1996, the Council was given the responsibility of reviewing the annual budget proposals of government agencies to ensure that they address the strategic development needs and priorities of the region.

Early last year, the RDC endorsed PHP144.9 billion worth of proposed programs and projects for inclusion in the 2021 budget proposals of government agencies in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency