﻿E. Visayas cops laud Carlos’ appointment as next PNP chief

The Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO-8) has welcomed the appointment of Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), citing the official’s accomplishments during his stint as its chief.

PRO-8 director, Brig. Gen. Rommel Bernardo Cabagnot, assures support to all the plans and programs of the incoming PNP chief, who made various accomplishments during his stint as the regional chief.

“His magnanimous leadership focused on the mantra, the three D’s – Distinct, Discipline, and Decorum. Within a year of his great leadership and dedication, the police regional office won significant accomplishments that were heard all over the country,” Cabagnot said in a statement on Thursday.

Carlos headed the police regional office here from Aug. 10, 2018, to Oct. 25, 2019.

One of the major accomplishments of PNP here during his stint was the interception of some PHP600 million worth of shabu in Gandara, Samar on October 17, 2019. The drugs shipment was bound for Cebu.

After two months, the five persons arrested were sentenced to life imprisonment for transporting illegal drugs.

“Knowing his dedication to public service, his new post gives hope to the police regional office here especially in terms of developmental projects for the benefit of the people of Eastern Visayas,” Cabagnot added.

Carlos is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988. He is currently the fourth top official of the police force as the Chief of the Directorial Staff.

He will replace outgoing chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar who will bow out of the service on Nov. 13 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Source: Philippines News Agency