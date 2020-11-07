﻿E. Samar back to GCQ due to rising Covid-19 cases

Eastern Samar is back to general community quarantine (GCQ) as more stringent health and safety protocols are needed to combat its rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Governor Ben Evardone on Friday approved Executive Order No. BPE 11-075, placing the entire province under GCQ until Nov. 20.

This was the recommendation of the provincial inter-agency task force against Covid-19 after the province recorded 35 new cases in the towns of Guiuan, Gen. MacArthur, Giporlos, and Sacedo on Nov. 4, its highest single-day count since the outbreak.

Under GCQ, the movement of individuals are limited to availing of basic goods and services, and for work in essential industries allowed to operate.

The directive also requires persons below 15 years old and above 65 years old, and other vulnerable groups to remain inside their homes at all times, except for essential purposes.

All forms of mass gatherings are prohibited, except for the provision of critical government services and humanitarian activities that adhere to prescribed minimum health standards.

Meanwhile, the provincial government would allow religious services but only up to 30 percent of the seating or venue capacity.

The province downgraded its quarantine status from GCQ to modified GCQ in June.

As of Saturday, the province has a total of 165 coronavirus cases, with 86 recoveries and four deaths, according to the provincial health office.

To address the current situation, several local government units in the province have also imposed granular and border lockdowns to facilitate disease surveillance and tracing of suspected Covid-19 carriers and contain the spread of the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency