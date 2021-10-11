﻿Dy, Albano clans seen to keep hold of Isabela

The Albanos and Dys, who have ruled the province for decades, are here to stay, at least in the 2022 elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) data as of Sunday showed nine Dys and four Albanos filed their certificates of candidacy.

Incumbent Vice Governor and three-term governor Faustino “Bojie” Dy III will run unopposed for a second consecutive term while his son, Faustino V, will seek reelection against lawyer Armando Velasco, a former Comelec commissioner, in the Sixth District.

Another son, Francis Faustino, is running for reelection as Echague mayor.

The vice governor’s nephew, Cauayan City Councilor Ceasar Jaycee, son of former Mayor Ceasar Dy, is also seeking the mayoralty post.

He is being challenged by his uncle, Bill Dy, a half-brother of the vice governor, as they seek to replace Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy, whose third term ends next year.

Another Faustino III nephew, Representative Ian Paul of the Third District and son of three-term congressman Napoleon Dy, is unopposed for a second term.

Representative Michael Faustino, son of former Governor Faustino Jr., will seek reelection in the Fifth District; the vice governor’s brother, Faustino IV, is running for a Provincial Board seat; and Faustino V’s wife, incumbent Representative (4th District) Alyssa Sheena Tan-Dy, is seeking the Santiago City mayoralty post as she hopes to swap posts with her uncle, Mayor Joseph Tan.

Meanwhile, Governor Rodolfo Albano is vying for reelection against unheralded bets, independent Gloria Almazan and Romeo Carlos of the Philippine Green Republican Party.

His brother, First District congressman Antonio Albano, will run for a second term; cousin Delfinito Emmanuel Albano is seeking reelection as First District Board member; and brother-in-law, Cabagan Mayor Cristopher Mamauag, is unopposed in his reelection bid.

Source: Philippines News Agency