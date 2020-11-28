﻿Dwight Ramos’ perfect game tows Gilas Men over Thailand

Dwight Ramos put up a flawless performance in his Gilas Pilipinas Men debut as the national team drubbed Thailand, 93-61, in its return to action in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers at the Khalifa Sports City in Manama, Bahrain on Friday night.

The incoming Ateneo player went 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line for 20 points alongside seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals for Gilas Men, who are now 2-0 in Group A play after the win in which they pulled away from Thailand through a 32-10 second quarter that opened a 53-29 halftime lead.

Balti Baltazar, who made his Gilas Men debut, and Juan Gomez de Liano each added 12 markers.

Montien Wongsawangtham fired 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal for Thailand, which fell to 0-2.

Both teams will face off again on Monday.

The scores:

Philippines: 93 – Ramos 20, Ju. Gomez de Liano 12, Baltazar 12, Suerte 9, Ja. Gomez de Liano 9, Mi. Nieto 8, Go 6, Ma. Nieto 4, Navarro 4, Carino 4, Paras 3, Ildefonso 2

Thailand: 61 – Wongsawangtham 17, Jaisanuk 12, Suttisin 10, Langsui 6, Chungyampin 5, Jakwaran 5, Muangboon 4, Klaewnarong 2, Ghogar 0, Lakhan 0

Quarterscores: 21-19, 53-29, 75-43, 93-61 (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency