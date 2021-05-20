﻿Dvulging vaccine brands may increase hesitancy

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte agreed with the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for local government units (LGU) not to announce what Covid-19 vaccine brands will be deployed in jabs sites.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Belmonte said the city government has never divulged the available brands.

“Hindi po namin binabanggit kung anong bakuna ang ginagamit sa bawat site dahil alam naman natin na meron tayong tinatawag na vaccine preference among our people at ayaw nating mangyari ‘yung nangyari sa ilan nating mga kapatid na LGU kung saan nagdagsaan ang mga tao dahil nabalitaan nila na (We never announced the brands used in each vaccination site because we know that there is a brand preference among our people and we do not want to happen to us what happened to other LGUs where people flocked because they hear that) there’s a certain vaccine at a certain site,” Belmonte said.

She said that when people swarm at a certain vaccination site, it is expected that the crowd may become uncontrollable and that health protocols might be compromised.

Belmonte said what the city government declares are the vaccine brands delivered by the national government.

“The policy of the QC government is that every vaccine is the same, every vaccine is effective, and every vaccine is safe because we know that they have been approved by the Food and Drugs Administration and whatever vaccine is offered to you in the site that you chose to go to, we should accept that vaccine,” Belmonte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Expansion

To expand and strengthen its vaccination program, the city government has launched a drive-thru at a mall in Fairview, which is under District 5.

“This is another product of our strong partnership with the private sector. This site will be convenient for those who register in groups like a family who just have to drive through this site while in the comfort of their cars,” Belmonte said.

Those who will choose to get the Covid-19 jabs via the drive-thru site will undergo the usual process that includes registration, screening, vaccination, and post-vaccination evaluation.

After receiving the jabs, they will be directed to a designated parking slot where they will be observed for possible adverse effects.

“Ang sabi naman ng mga tao, 20 to 30 minutes lang tapos na ang kanilang pagbabakuna kahit na ilan pang miyembro ng pamilya ang nasa loob ng sasakyan (They say that in 20 to 30 minutes, the vaccination is done regardless of how many persons are inside the vehicle),” she said.

She urged the public not to hesitate in getting the Covid-19 jabs.

“Please do not hesitate in getting the vaccine because we really need to rise and go back to our normal lives and the most important contribution of each of us is to agree to get vaccinated because these vaccines are safe and guaranteed,” Belmonte said in Filipino.

