﻿Duterte’s whole of nation approach vs. Reds should be sustained

Thus said Sadanga, Mountain Province Mayor Gabino Ganggangan on Tuesday, an advocate for peace and avid supporter of the government’s stance to end the local communist armed conflict (ELCAC).

“The whole of nation approach is very important and never was there a national government that came up with such a comprehensive and effective way of addressing the insurgency problem of the country,” he said.

“This should be sustained by whoever the next administration will be. It is a well-crafted one wherein as early as the first two years, you can already see the merits. Insurgency will not end in a few years but we are glad he started it,” he added.

Ganggangan cited the President’s anti-illegal drug campaign and anti-corruption program which should be appreciated “because we can see how he seriously addressed those problems. I agree and appreciate that”.

President Duterte delivered on Monday his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) where he reported to the Filipinos the accomplishments of his administration, his priorities in the last 11 months in office, and the legacies he wants to leave for the next generations.

Antonio Domes-ag, a retiree and former mayor of Penarrubia, Abra, appreciated the President’s “mild-mannered way of delivering his SONA compared to his usual talk to the nation”. “He exerted effort not to say any invective. He was also polite in addressing Vice President (Leni Robredo),” he said.

As a retiree and a father, he said the accomplishments of the Duterte administration “are felt by the people especially under the Build, Build, Build program”.

On the anti-illegal drugs campaign, Domes-ag said those cited by the President are felt by the people, especially the rape victims of drug addicts.

“He (Duterte) was also correct when he said he is not able to rid corruption because there are still a lot of corrupt people in government,” he said.

Col. April Rose Ayangwa of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said the administration’s public safety programs “are all commendable and great”.

“Being in the uniform service, we feel that we have a President who cares and provides focus on public safety concerns — national security (internal and external) and for the well-being of the men and women in uniform by doubling our salary, modernization program, free legal assistance, and the retirement plan and benefits,” she said.

For his part, Salvador Ballena Jr., a member of the Bagalay Farmers Association in Tayum, Abra, has this to say. “Malaking bagay lalong-lalo na sa aming mga magsasaka ang binanggit ni Pangulong Duterte patungkol sa pagkapasa ng mga batas sa rice tariffication and free irrigation laws (It is a big help particularly to us farmers those mentioned by President Duterte on the passage of the rice tariffication and free irrigation laws),” he said.

Barangay Chairperson George Esteras of Dagupan Centro, Tabuk City in Kalinga province thanked the President for the various projects implemented under his administration.

“Salamat mahal na Pangulo sa mga nagawa mo na mga proyekto lalong-lalo na sa pagsugpo ng droga at sa lahat ng mga inprastrakturang pinakikinabangan ngayon at pakikinabangan sa kinabukasan at sa matagal na panahon (Thank you, dear President, for the projects especially on anti-illegal drugs and all the infrastructure projects that we are currently benefiting from, that will also benefit future generations),” he said.

Joel Cervantes, a local government employee in Benguet, was also impressed by the President’s SONA. “Kitang kita naman ang nagawa. Good President siya (His accomplishments are very visible. He is a good President),” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency