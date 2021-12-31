﻿Duterte visits NegOr; apologizes for delays in aid distribution

President Rodrigo Duterte has apologized anew for delays in the government distribution of aid to victims in areas battered by Typhoon Odette.

In a speech in Bais City, Negros Oriental, he said a certain law required the assessment of reports on disaster areas before a state of calamity can be declared.

“Let me start by asking for your forgiveness because the government’s relief operation was delayed. This is because there’s a law that hinders me from mobilizing and using government funds. This provision requires an assessment, a report of the damage inflicted by the typhoon,” he said.

Duterte acknowledged that the assessment of reports would be used as a basis to determine the proper measures to implement.

He, however, said the “problem” was the law’s provision also delayed the release of necessary funds until after the assessment is completed.

“That’s the problem there. I can’t withdraw the funds without this report and neither can I make a declaration,” he added.

He said he even threatened not to follow the law, noting that he would do so if he had his own way.

“I told them that if I have to wait for that damned report, I have to wait for the roads to be cleared of debris and fallen trees to allow the trucks carrying relief goods to pass through. I told them I won’t follow that rule. Don’t threaten me with imprisonment because I’m used to being imprisoned,” he said.

Duterte said the government was being “very careful” to “to avoid legal repercussions.”

“Now, I can go to prison if I violate this law by withdrawing funds without a prior declaration because the report on damages hasn’t been completed yet. I’ll use the report as the basis of my calamity declaration,” he said.

He said typhoon victims needed to be provided with assistance, but noted that parameters to help immediately are “very limited.”

“I told them, ‘The people are waiting for us to give them this.’ I just won’t follow this rule. I told them, ‘Get the money. Don’t wait for the report on the assessment of damages.’ Because I can’t sign the declaration without it, and the people are hungry, homeless, and dying, especially those in Siargao,” he added.

Duterte also said delays were inevitable because the Commission on Audit (COA) “would always look for evidence whether it’s a report on the damage or a photo and video recorded.”

In a Palace press statement, Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said Duterte instructed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide the typhoon victims trapal (tarpaulin), family food packs, kitchenware (kaldero), and financial assistance.

Duterte also directed the Department of Health to address the health concerns of the typhoon victims.

Previously, Duterte ordered the distribution of a PHP1,000 per head or PHP5,000 per family cash aid to victims in areas hit by “Odette.”

He also directed the National Housing Authority (NHA) to provide PHP100 million worth of assistance to residents whose shelters were partially or totally destroyed by the typhoon.

Duterte also pledged PHP10 billion to be utilized in the recovery of typhoon-hit areas.