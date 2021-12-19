﻿Duterte to visit ‘Odette’-ravaged areas this weekend

President Rodrigo Duterte will visit the areas affected by Typhoon Odette this weekend.

Despite public funds spent mostly for the coronavirus pandemic response, Duterte said the government will raise money for the rehabilitation and recovery of the typhoon-ravaged areas.

“I’m flying tomorrow to the areas. Also I would hit, maybe Leyte, Surigao, and if there’s enough time, Bohol. Then, the day after I would try to visit Cebu then dito sa (at the) eastern side of the islands — Bacolod, Iloilo,” Duterte said in a televised meeting on Friday.

“We’ll try to scrimp how much we can raise, so that we can marshal it to the areas affected,” he added.

The President said he is more worried about human lives than damage to structures and infrastructures of the government.

“Ang takot ko is maraming namatay (I’m concerned about the fatalities). I am as eager as you to go there to see for myself,” the President said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported at least 12 deaths, while seven others were reported missing when “Odette” hit large parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday.

During the same briefing, NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said at least 84,674 families or 338,664 individuals have been evacuated.

Source: Philippines News Agency