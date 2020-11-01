﻿Duterte to deliver public address on super typhoon

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation regarding developments on Super Typhoon Rolly either on Sunday or Monday night, Malacañang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assured that even if the Chief Executive did not preside in the recent National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) briefing, he continues to monitor the government’s preparations for the super typhoon.

“Nakamonitor po ang Presidente (The President is monitoring developments) and we actually expect him to address the nation. Di ko lang po alam kung kailan (I just don’t know when),” he said.

Roque said it was Duterte who called for a press conference with NDRRMC and other concerned agencies.

Asked if the President would visit typhoon-affected areas when the situation improves, Roque said it would be up to Duterte to make the decision.

“Bagamat mahirap po magbiyahe ngayon dahil sa panahon ng Covid e mino-monitor po ‘yan ng Presidente at siyempre po ang desisyon kung siya ay makaka-ikot, Presidente po ang gagawa niyan (Even though it is difficult to travel because of Covid, the President is monitoring and he’ll make the decision whether he can make rounds),” he said.

He said all agencies are “on standby” to respond to eventualities that might occur due to the weather disturbance.

“Ang mandato po ng Presidente gawin ang lahat ng maisalba na naman ang ating mga kababayan dito sa trahedya ng Super Typhoon Rolly (The mandate of the President is for agencies to do everything they can to assist our countrymen in this calamity),” he said.

Duterte is currently monitoring updates on the typhoon from Davao City.

According to Roque, he is expected to fly back to Manila on Nov. 3.

“Rolly” made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay on Sunday 7:20 a.m., three hours after its first landfall in Bato, Catanduanes.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 is still up over Camarines Sur and Albay, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Metro Manila and other parts of the Bicol Region and Southern Luzon are under Signal No. 4.

Source: Philippines News Agency