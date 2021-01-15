﻿Duterte rejects term extension idea

President Rodrigo Duterte denied Thursday that he wants to extend his term in office beyond 2022.

During the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project in Quezon City, Duterte assured the public that he would not extend his term as the country’s chief executive.

“Akala nila, may term extension. My God, maski ibigay mo sa akin on a silver platter, maski ibigay mo sa akin, libre, another 10 years, sabihin ko sa’yo, ‘P***** i** mo, iyo na lang iyan, tapos na ako (They are assuming that there will be term extension. My God, even if it is offered to me on a silver platter, if you tell me to stay for another 10 years, I will tell you, ‘Son of a b****, you can have it, I’m done with it),’” he said.

Duterte’s statement came amid concerns that the constitutional amendments that are being pushed by Congress would extend the terms of incumbent officials, including lawmakers and the President.

He also gave the assurance as he expressed hope that his successor would be “forceful and resolute” to confront evil practices in government.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on January 7 already dismissed as “rumors” the supposed plan of the Chief Executive to remain in power beyond his term.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Jan. 8 also clarified that Duterte has no plan to extend rule beyond 2022 and merely seeks amendment to the party-list system to address the problem of insurgency in the country.

Apart from term extension, there has also been a growing clamor for a Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2022 national elections.

Duterte’s allies, including Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, are encouraging Davao City Mayor Sara “Inday” Duterte-Carpio and her father to run for president and vice president, respectively, in the 2022 elections.

Duterte, however, maintained that he does not want his daughter to run for president in 2022 because it is not worth pursuing.

“And my daughter, inuudyok man nila, sabi ko, (They are urging my daughter [to run for president] so I told them), my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run kasi naaawa ako sa dadaanan niya na dinaanan ko (because I do not want her to experience what I have experienced),” he said.

Duterte said the presidency is an unsuitable job for a woman.

“Hindi ito pambabae. Alam mo, (The position is not suitable for a woman. You know), the emotional set up of a woman and a man is totally different. Magiging gago ka dito. (You will become stupid). So that is the sad story,” he said.

Source: Philippines News agency