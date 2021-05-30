﻿Duterte prays for recovery from ‘difficult, challenging’ pandemic

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday joined the nation in praying for the Philippines to fully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a pre-recorded speech during the virtual Interfaith Prayer Meeting, Duterte sought divine guidance as the country grapples with the health crisis that has claimed the lives of over 20,860 Filipinos so far.

“The present Covid-19 pandemic has truly been a difficult and challenging time for all of us. In this time of trial, it is only right that we look to the Lord Almighty to guide us not only towards the path of righteousness but also to full recovery,” he said.

Duterte lauded organizers of the event for bringing together Filipinos of different faiths to pray for the nation.

“I, therefore, commend everyone who has organized this event for inviting the Filipinos from different faiths to come together and pray for the healing and salvation of our people,” he said.

He urged Filipinos to put their trust in the Lord’s ability to heal and perform miracles.

“As a resilient, strong, and faithful nation, let us put our trust in the Lord Almighty and hope that through our fervent prayers, he will heal our land,” he added.

In a separate pre-recorded speech, Duterte sought healing and fortitude amid the prevailing pandemic.

“To the Lord Almighty, we humbly seek your grace and blessing. Please heal our land from the illness caused by Covid-19 and you are our only hope and strength amidst these trying times,” he said.

He also prayed that the Lord would bless front-liners in the fight against Covid-19.

“Bless our medical front-liners and our health workers, bless our essential workers. Bless the workers in government and in the private sector who are helping our people to cope with this crisis. We are placing our future into your hands, we trust in you. Amen,” he added.

“The Whole Nation: Pray As One! Heal As One! Interfaith Prayer Meeting for the Nation” was held after Duterte’s call for religious groups to hold a national prayer as the country deals with the pandemic and other pressing issues facing the nation.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 7,058 new infections that brought active cases to 53,757.

The recovery tally also climbed to 1,149,010 with 6,852 new survivors

Source: Philippines News Agency