﻿Duterte once said he’s not interested in vice presidency: Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte previously mentioned that he is not interested to join the 2022 vice presidential race, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Duterte, on one occasion, rejected the idea of him running for vice president when he steps down from office in 2022, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recounted.

Roque’s statement came after Duterte’s ruling party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), urged the President to seek the vice presidential seat in next year’s national and local elections.

Unaware of the PDP-Laban’s latest call, he said he would ask Duterte about his 2022 election plans.

“I will consult the President about this possibility. Bagama’t I’ve heard the President say at one point na siyempre, naging presidente na siya, bakit siya magba-vice president (Although I’ve heard the President say at one point that since he got elected president, why would he dream to become vice president),” Roque said.

He said he could not say whether Duterte already changed his mind amid the growing clamor for his possible vice presidential bid.

“I don’t know if there has been any change. I will consult with him,” Roque said.

According to a poll conducted by Pulse Asia on February 10 to 19, adult Filipinos are convinced that the possible pairing of Senator Christopher Lawrence Go and Duterte is the team to beat in the 2022 polls.

The Go-Duterte tandem received the highest voter preference of 32 percent.

In a speech delivered in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental on March 5, Duterte heaped praise on Go and even called the senator “president”.

Go, in turn, said he is not keen on running for president next year.

On February 26, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo expressed support for the possible Go-Duterte tandem, saying the current administration’s legacy would continue in case the pair joins and wins the 2022 national elections.

Source: Philippines News Agency