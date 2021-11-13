﻿Duterte names Centino as new AFP chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has picked Philippine Army (PA) commander, Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the 57th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Centino’s appointment.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved and signed the designation of LGEN Andres Centino as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) effective November 12, 2021. We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability,” Roque said.

He also wished for Centino’s success in his new role as AFP chief.

Centino replaced Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. who formally retired from the service on Friday.

Meanwhile, the AFP welcomed Centino’s appointment as its new chief.

“He has immense knowledge and experience in leading our troops on the ground and in supporting peaceful efforts to protect our people against various threats,” AFP spokesperson, Army Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement.

He also added that Centino’s integrity, management acumen and genuine desire for peace and development make him a competent leader and guide the AFP in fulfilling its mission while supporting national efforts to battle the current pandemic.

“The appointment of Lt. Gen. Centino will prompt an upward movement in the AFP leadership that will further inspire our soldiers to surpass challenges with excellence and continue our campaign towards genuine transformation,” Zagala said.

The Department of National Defense (DND) also lauded Centino’s appointment as the new AFP chief.

“An outstanding military commander, LTGEN Centino will bring to the post his expertise and commitment to the achievement of lasting peace and development in the country. I am confident that LTGEN Centino will ably lead our men and women in the AFP in the pursuit of a higher degree of excellence and professionalism. We thank GEN Faustino for his years of dedicated service to our nation and wish him all the best on his retirement,” Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

Centino is a member of the Philippine Military Class of 1988 and assumed the position as Army commander last May.

He is a mistah (batchmate) of newly-appointed Philippine National Police chief, Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

Prior to his appointment as Army chief, Centino was the head of the Cagayan De Oro City-based 4th Infantry Division (4ID).

He also held various positions such as Commander of the 26th Infantry Battalion, 4ID; Secretary Army General Staff; Chief of Staff, 4ID; Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade; and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (J3) of the AFP.

Source: Philippines News Agency