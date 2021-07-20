﻿Duterte has delivered campaign promises: Panelo

President Rodrigo Duterte has been able to deliver his campaign promises aimed at bringing a comfortable life to all Filipinos, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday.

“‘Yung mga pangako ni Presidente, ito ay naisalubong at natupad (The President’s promises have been delivered and fulfilled),” Panelo said in his commentary show Counterpoint.

One of Duterte’s accomplishments is the signing of Republic Act (RA) 10953 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, RA 11055 or the Philippine System Identification System Act, and RA 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, he said.

Panelo added that Duterte remains committed to streamlining government transactions to address the tedious and unnecessary procedures in the delivery of public services.

The Duterte administration, he said, is also pursuing electronic governance (e-governance) to avoid face-to-face transactions.

“Puro technology na ang ginagamit natin. Hindi na kailangang face-to-face makikipag-transaksyon mo sa gobyerno (We are now using technology. There’s no need to transact with the government using the face-to-face method),” Panelo said.

He also cited the country’s improved infrastructure because of the government’s ambitious “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue’s digital transformation initiatives, he added, would make the filing and payment of taxes more accessible and convenient, especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Panelo said Filipinos continue to appreciate Duterte’s efforts, as the Chief Executive’s trust and approval scores in surveys conducted by private polling firm remain high.

“Nananatili ang administrasyong Duterte na ‘yung kaniyang mga pangako bago naupo si Presidente Duterte eh natupad niya (The Duterte administration is doing its best to fulfill the President’s campaign promises),” he said.

On July 1, Duterte declined to take credit for the accomplishments of his administration, attributing them instead to the hard work and dedication of his Cabinet.

He is scheduled to deliver his sixth and last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 26.

During his SONA, Duterte is expected to report the state of the country, unveil his administration’s agenda for his last year in office, and take the chance to ask Congress to pass his priority measures.

