﻿Duterte appreciates China’s ‘timely’ aid amid Covid-19 pandemic

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday expressed gratitude to China’s “timely” acts of helping the Philippines recover from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a message relayed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duterte said the Philippines “deeply” values its friendship with China that continues to prosper 46 years after the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on June 9, 1975.

“In the face of the challenges of a global pandemic, China’s timely acts of solidarity and assistance have helped the Philippines take crucial steps towards healing and economic recovery,” Duterte told Xi as the two nations celebrate the 46th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The two countries’ ties have further improved under Duterte’s leadership.

To help the Philippines fight Covid-19, China has donated 1 million doses of CoronaVac vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech.

China has also donated 1,000 vials of Sinopharm vaccine, in addition to the 10,000 vials expected to be donated to the Presidential Security Group.

Duterte said it is evident that over the past four decades, Manila and Beijing’s ties have grown and deepened through “concrete and purposive cooperation.”

“Philippines-China economic ties are of course the dynamic force that will continue to drive our bilateral relations forward,” he said.

Duterte also expressed confidence that his administration’s ambitious “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program, which complements China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will reap “long-term benefits for our peoples.”

“As we approach the golden anniversary of our diplomatic ties, win-win cooperation will ensure that our relations will remain a partnership for greater peace, progress and prosperity for our countries and the larger region,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency