﻿Duterte appoints ex-president GMA as adviser for Clark

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as Presidential Adviser on Clark Programs and Projects.

Duterte’s former aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence”Bong” Go confirmed Arroyo’s appointment to reporters on Thursday.

The Clark Freeport Zone is located in Pampanga, Arroyo’s home province.

After her 10-year term as president, she served as Pampanga’s 2nd District representative from 2010 to 2019.

In October 2017, Arroyo took oath as a member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the political party chaired by Duterte.

She previously acknowledged that Duterte has asked her for advice on various matters in his presidency.

Malacañang has yet to release Arroyo’s appointment papers.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Arroyo would receive a compensation rate of PHP1 per annum.

Roque also wished Arroyo well in her new undertaking.

“PA Arroyo’s wisdom and her vast experience as a former head of state and head of government, coupled with her great concern in her native Pampanga, would be valuable as she would assist the administration in the planning and execution of programs and projects to turn Clark as the next premier metropolis of Asia,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency