﻿Duterte apologizes for imposing ‘longer’ MECQ in NCR Plus

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday apologized to the public for extending the more restrictive modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus.

This, after Duterte retained the MECQ status in NCR Plus that covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, until May 14.

In his taped public address, Duterte explained that the two-week MECQ extension in NCR Plus is based on the recommendation of medical professionals, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

“Mga kababayan ko, maghingi lang ako sa inyo ng paumanhin. I’m sorry that I have to impose a longer itong modified enhanced community (To my fellow countrymen, I want to apologize. I’m sorry that I have to impose a longer modified enhanced community quarantine),” Duterte said.

Duterte said he has no choice but heed the medical professionals’ advice, considering that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections continue to rise in the country.

“Kasi kailangan. Nag-spike ng ano, tumaas ‘yung infections at ‘yung hospital natin, puno (It is necessary because there is a spike of infections and our hospitals are already occupied),” he said.

The Philippines on Wednesday logged 6,895 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total case count to 1,020,495 since the pandemic started in March last year.

The country also reported 935,695 recoveries or 91.69 percent of the total cases, 67,769 active cases, and 17,031 deaths.

Duterte said government interventions are necessary to contain Covid-19, as well as to protect the public against the coronavirus.

He also reiterated his advice to the public to continue observing the minimum health public standards amid the pandemic.

“I want the people to be comfortable so sometimes you have to interdict or intervene because it is of national interest. Ibig sabihin (Meaning, it is) for the good of all,” Duterte said. “Sumunod na lang tayo sa lahat para tignan ko kung anong magagawa ko sa paghihirap ng tao (Let’s just follow and I will look for ways to ease the public’s plight),” he added.

MECQ is also extended in Quirino and Abra provinces, and the City of Santiago in Isabela, from May 1 to 31.

The more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) will be imposed in Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur for the whole month of May.

Source: Philippines News Agency