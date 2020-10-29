﻿Duterte allies not exempted from corruption probe

President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies are not exempted from investigations being conducted by the mega task force created to look into government-wide corruption, Malacañang said on Thursday.

This, after Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the investigation started “on the wrong foot” because it appeared to have already shielded those deemed to be innocent such as Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President’s statements absolving both Duque and Villar do not mean that they will be excluded from the all-encompassing investigations.

Roque explained that Duterte, a former prosecutor, has had many experiences dealing with cases involving violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and was simply looking for proof that the two secretaries are guilty.

“Naghahanap lang po ng ebidensya ang Pangulo. Kahit sino naman po, kahit gaano kalapit sa kanya, kahit gaano ang pagpuri niya sa nakaraan kung meron naman pong ebidensya ng katiwalian ay parurusahan ng ating Presidente (The President is just looking for evidence. Anyone, no matter how close to him, no matter how many times he has praised, if there is evidence of corruption, they will be punished by the President),” he said.

He cited former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) chief Ricardo Morales as an example of officials who was not spared from facing corruption complaints despite his relationship with the President.

“Bagamat buo ang tiwala ni Presidente kay Gen. Morales nung nagkaroon naman po ng ebidensya ang task force sa PhilHealth at ibang sangay ng gobyerno hindi naman po naging hadlang ang Presidente para imbestigahan at litisin si Gen. Morales (Even if the President had full trust in Gen. Morales, when the task force PhilHealth and other agencies presented evidence, he did not get in the way of investigating Gen. Morales),” he added.

Roque also expressed full support on the decision of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who heads the mega task force, to start investigating in among the “most notorious” agencies namely the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of International Revenue, Land Registration Authority, and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Fully supported po natin ‘yan. Siguro naman po ang rason ay obvious. Traditionally po, talagang malawakan at systemic ang korupsyon sa mga ahensiyang ito (We fully support it. Perhaps the reason is obvious. Traditionally, there is extensive and systemic corruption in these agencies),” he said.

In a pre-recorded speech aired Tuesday, Duterte ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to form a task force to investigate allegations of corruption “in the entire government” which special focus on the DPWH.

He said the DOJ may also prosecute and file appropriate charges against those involved in anomalies investigated.

However, he also warned dishonest officials that resigning would not prevent them from facing administrative or criminal charges.

The mega task force, headed by the DOJ, is composed of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP), National Prosecution Service (NPS), and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

DOJ will also invite the Commission on Audit (COA), the Civil Service Commission (CSC), and the Office of the Ombudsman to work together with the Task Force, with due consideration for their independence as constitutional bodies.

Source: Philippines News Agency