﻿Dumaguete vice mayor dies in bike event after bout with Covid-19

DUMAGUETE CITY – Dumaguete Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova died Sunday morning after collapsing during the charity bike run event organized by the Philippine Army’s 302nd Infantry Brigade.

Doctors at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital attempted to revive him but Cordova succumbed to what was initially believed to be cardiac arrest which led to fatal arrhythmia.

He was 53.

Cordova joined the Bike-For-A-Cause headed by Col. Leonardo Peña, commander of the 302nd IBde, and collapsed while riding a bicycle along the national highway near St. Paul University in this city.

He and other participants arrived here from Tanjay City, about 30 kilometers north of this capital.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Leocadio Trovela of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency, reassured there will be no vacuum left at the city council following Cordova’s death.

This, as the city council has suspended its sessions since last week after many of its members tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), and are “incapacitated” at the moment as they are under isolation.

Cordova was the first to have contracted the virus but returned to work last Thursday after he already tested negative of Covid-19.

However, six other councilors tested positive afterward while three other regular personnel of the Sangguniang Panlalagiwan were also infected, said lawyer Arthur Fran Tolcidas, secretary to the SP.

The SP continues to work on a skeleton force but is awaiting word as to who will replace Cordova as the presiding officer of the city council.

Cordova is survived by his wife, Marife Ligon, a barangay councilor of Piapi in this capital city, and their three daughters.

Cordova was a lawyer and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point in Virginia and served in the Philippine Army’s Scout Ranger before entering politics

