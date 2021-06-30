﻿Dumaguete to migrate to S-Pass system for local travelers

DUMAGUETE CITY – The city government is preparing to utilize the S-Pass, which stands for Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage, to ease the travel requirements here.

City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio, in an interview Wednesday, said it will be easier for travelers coming to and from this capital city to simply carry their S-Pass identification instead of presenting several requirements under the current system.

The S-Pass is a scheme introduced by the Department of Science and Technology “to facilitate local travel in view of the varying levels of restrictions imposed by local governments” during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic”.

Antonio said having an S-Pass is a lot easier as it will address the restrictions and requirements which vary from one province, city, or municipality, to another.

Currently, the city requires an inbound traveler to log in on its website and fill out a form and request a letter or certificate of acceptance from the local government unit of destination, she said.

Also required is a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result with a validity of 72 hours within the date of travel.

Antonio said the migration to the S-Pass is expected in about two weeks as some personnel are still undergoing training on the use of this particular system.

Source: Philippines News Agency