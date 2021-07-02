﻿Dumaguete SK to help in Covid-19 vaccination drive

DUMAGUETE CITY – Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) here will field volunteers to help convince qualified priority residents to have themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This comes in response to a directive from Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to accelerate the vaccination drive according to priority sectors set by the Department of Health, a media release from the city public information office said on Friday.

SK President Renz Macion presented his proposal to retired General Rey Lyndon Lawas, Emergency Operations Center Manager and city executive assistant for security concerns; and Negros Oriental Medical Society president Dr. Joven Occeña during a meeting on Thursday on how they can help to build people’s confidence in the vaccines.

Macion said they will be fielding volunteers to campaign to senior citizens and other priority groups to avail of the Covid-19 free inoculation.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla and public information officer Katherine Therese Aguilar will be coordinating with Macion for the deployment of the volunteers to the vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, almost 9,000 eligible residents here have already been inoculated against the Covid-19 at the two vaccination sites at the Barangay Pulantubig gymnasium and the Robinsons Place shopping mall.

Those vaccinated were 1,101 medical front-liners (A1); 5,210 senior citizens (A2) and 2,688 persons with comorbidities (A3).

Source: Philippines News Agency